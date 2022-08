Finn Harps earned their first win in 13 games on Friday night with a 3-0 home win over Drogheda United.

A first half Filip Mihaljevic penalty and an Eric McWoods goal had Ollie Horgan’s men two up at the break.

McWoods then added his second of the game as Harps sealed the victory.

Diarmaid Doherty caught up with the happy Finn Harps attacker Eric McWoods, after the game…