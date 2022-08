Above: Rachael Darragh at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Photo: Ulster Badminton

At the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Donegal’s Rachael Darragh is through to the last 16.

The eighth seed in the women’s singles, she defeated Kobita Dookhee from Mauritius 21-10 and 21-8, and now faces Deirdre Jordan of South Africa.

Her match has a scheduled time of 6.10 pm this evening.