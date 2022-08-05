Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Wind energy companies see revenues soar as government considers energy windfall tax

Companies who produce wind energy have seen revenue skyrocket as electricity prices soar.

The state’s regulator for utilities estimates in the next few months they could earn over 330 euro a mega watt hour, for electricity they sell.

That’s a six-fold increase on the figure the regulator predicted for the same period in 2020.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says government will consider a windfall tax on profits made by energy companies in next month’s budget.

The Social Democrats’ Co-Leader Roisin Shorthall says that could become a long term measure………..

