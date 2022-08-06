Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Sean McFadden reflects on this years Donegal Ultra 555 & 333 events

Donegal Ultra 555 race organisers Eugene McGettigan and Sean McFadden

The final competitor in this years Donegal Ultra 555 event has just crossed the finishing line as the event comes to a close for 2022.

Jerry McCarthy from Kerry was the first man home in the 555 event, with Cecellia Holden winning the women’s section.

Meanwhile, Mark McGinley claimed victory in the 333 section of the Donegal Ultra Race on Friday evening.

Lorraine Mullarkey was the first lady home finishing in a time of 11 hours 49 minutes and 39 seconds.

Meanwhile, the two team event was won by the Creeslough Wheelers who crossed the finishing line in 11 hours 28 minutes and 41 seconds.

On Saturday Sport, Chris Ashmore caught up with Sean McFadden to reflect on this years event…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

aa ireland
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls from the AA to do more to prevent road deaths

6 August 2022
pinergy logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pinergy increasing energy bills by up to 24 percent

6 August 2022
jobs unemployment
Audio, News, Top Stories

Warning that low unemployment rate is not reason to get carried away

6 August 2022
candle
News, Top Stories

4 year old girl passes away following Sligo caravan park accident

6 August 2022
Advertisement

Related News

aa ireland
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls from the AA to do more to prevent road deaths

6 August 2022
pinergy logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pinergy increasing energy bills by up to 24 percent

6 August 2022
jobs unemployment
Audio, News, Top Stories

Warning that low unemployment rate is not reason to get carried away

6 August 2022
candle
News, Top Stories

4 year old girl passes away following Sligo caravan park accident

6 August 2022
scam call
News, Top Stories

Police warn of gift voucher scam

6 August 2022
Homeless
News, Top Stories

Homelessness figures in Donegal, North West rise

6 August 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube