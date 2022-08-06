Sean McFadden reflects on this years Donegal Ultra 555 & 333 events

The final competitor in this years Donegal Ultra 555 event has just crossed the finishing line as the event comes to a close for 2022.

Jerry McCarthy from Kerry was the first man home in the 555 event, with Cecellia Holden winning the women’s section.

Meanwhile, Mark McGinley claimed victory in the 333 section of the Donegal Ultra Race on Friday evening.

Lorraine Mullarkey was the first lady home finishing in a time of 11 hours 49 minutes and 39 seconds.

Meanwhile, the two team event was won by the Creeslough Wheelers who crossed the finishing line in 11 hours 28 minutes and 41 seconds.

On Saturday Sport, Chris Ashmore caught up with Sean McFadden to reflect on this years event…