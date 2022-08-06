“We had all the hard work done”- Ruaidhri Higgins as Derry concede late equaliser against Dundalk

Dundalk scored an added time equaliser against Derry City on Friday night to maintain their unbeaten run in the Premier Division with a 1-1 draw.

James Akintunde’s first half goal looked to be enough to win the game for the Candystripes but Pat Hoban headed in a late leveler on 93 minutes to ensure a share of the spoils at Oriel Park.

The draw means Derry remain third, two points behind Dundalk in the table.

After the game Candystripes boss Ruaidhri Higgins admitted the draw was tough to take after they had all the hard work done to ensure the three points…