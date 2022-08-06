Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

“We had all the hard work done”- Ruaidhri Higgins as Derry concede late equaliser against Dundalk

Dundalk scored an added time equaliser against Derry City on Friday night to maintain their unbeaten run in the Premier Division with a 1-1 draw.

James Akintunde’s first half goal looked to be enough to win the game for the Candystripes but Pat Hoban headed in a late leveler on 93 minutes to ensure a share of the spoils at Oriel Park.

The draw means Derry remain third, two points behind Dundalk in the table.

After the game Candystripes boss Ruaidhri Higgins admitted the draw was tough to take after they had all the hard work done to ensure the three points…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

pinergy logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pinergy increasing energy bills by up to 24 percent

6 August 2022
jobs unemployment
Audio, News, Top Stories

Warning that low unemployment rate is not reason to get carried away

6 August 2022
candle
News, Top Stories

4 year old girl passes away following Sligo caravan park accident

6 August 2022
scam call
News, Top Stories

Police warn of gift voucher scam

6 August 2022
Advertisement

Related News

pinergy logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pinergy increasing energy bills by up to 24 percent

6 August 2022
jobs unemployment
Audio, News, Top Stories

Warning that low unemployment rate is not reason to get carried away

6 August 2022
candle
News, Top Stories

4 year old girl passes away following Sligo caravan park accident

6 August 2022
scam call
News, Top Stories

Police warn of gift voucher scam

6 August 2022
Homeless
News, Top Stories

Homelessness figures in Donegal, North West rise

6 August 2022
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday August 5th

5 August 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube