Buncrana got off to a winning start in the Donegal Intermediate Football Championship with a 1-12 to 0-09 victory away to Convoy on Sunday afternoon.

At half time, Convoy led 0-5 to 0-4 but a strong second half showing from Buncrana saw them claim victory with former county player Darrach O’Connor finding the back of the home sides net.

After the game Darrach told Tom Comack he was happy to get the win.