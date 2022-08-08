Donegal Traveller says Twitter comments show racism is still prevalent

A Donegal based traveller who recently took part in a BBC documentary on mental health problems within his community says the comments under a BBC Twitter post about the programme show the extent of racism that still exists.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon show, David Friel said if the comments were directed towards any other community, it’s questionable whether they would be left on the post.

He told Greg Hughes the experience reinforced his belief that racism against the travelling community is the last acceptable form of racism in Ireland…………….