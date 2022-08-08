Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

€1 million increase in LIS road improvement funding not enough – Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig

A Glenties Councillor says that while Donegal has received the largest amount of funding in the country from this year’s LIS road improvement scheme – the amount is simply not enough.

Over 1.7 million euro is to be allocated to Donegal in the 2022 LIS scheme, the largest figure in the country, and an increase of just over 1 million euro from last year.

In total LIS funding nationwide has been doubled from last year, up to 22 million euros.

However, Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says that the increased funding for Donegal still comes nowhere near what is truly required, due to the size of the county’s road network….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

friel masters
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Traveller says Twitter comments show racism is still prevalent

8 August 2022
aware logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cost of Living crisis contributing to mental health issues

8 August 2022
social media
Entertainment

Jurors of Giggs trial warned to avoid social media

8 August 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 August 2022
Advertisement

Related News

friel masters
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Traveller says Twitter comments show racism is still prevalent

8 August 2022
aware logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cost of Living crisis contributing to mental health issues

8 August 2022
social media
Entertainment

Jurors of Giggs trial warned to avoid social media

8 August 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 August 2022
top gun
Entertainment

Top Gun: Maverick overtakes Titanic in Box Office Records

8 August 2022
pennys2
Entertainment

37th Penny’s store to open in Ireland

8 August 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube