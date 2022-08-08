€1 million increase in LIS road improvement funding not enough – Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig

A Glenties Councillor says that while Donegal has received the largest amount of funding in the country from this year’s LIS road improvement scheme – the amount is simply not enough.

Over 1.7 million euro is to be allocated to Donegal in the 2022 LIS scheme, the largest figure in the country, and an increase of just over 1 million euro from last year.

In total LIS funding nationwide has been doubled from last year, up to 22 million euros.

However, Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says that the increased funding for Donegal still comes nowhere near what is truly required, due to the size of the county’s road network….