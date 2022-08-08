Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Long wait times reported at LUH

Letterkenny University Hospital is advising that people presenting to the Emergency Department  are currently experiencing long waiting times.

 

There were above-average attendances at the ED this weekend with 124 people presenting yesterday and 151 on Saturday.

 

The hospital continues to be impacted by COVID-19; as of 8pm last night there were 27 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital.

 

The pressure on bed availability has resulted in very high numbers of patients waiting on trolleys in the ED who need to be admitted to hospital for ongoing treatment.

 

Management say every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home so that beds will become available for patients who need to be admitted, at the earliest opportunity.

 

The hospital is committed to treating everyone who presents at the ED; people who are seriously injured or ill are assessed and treated as a priority and those who do not require urgent care may be waiting longer. If your health problem is not an emergency, please contact your GP during normal surgery hours or contact the NoWDOC GP Out of Hours service if you are experiencing symptoms of an urgent nature which cannot wait until your GP surgery is next open.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

Evening News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday August 8th

8 August 2022
luh logo
News, Top Stories

Long wait times reported at LUH

8 August 2022
candle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal man dies on holiday in Greece

8 August 2022
friel masters
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Traveller says Twitter comments show racism is still prevalent

8 August 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

Evening News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday August 8th

8 August 2022
luh logo
News, Top Stories

Long wait times reported at LUH

8 August 2022
candle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal man dies on holiday in Greece

8 August 2022
friel masters
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Traveller says Twitter comments show racism is still prevalent

8 August 2022
aware logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cost of Living crisis contributing to mental health issues

8 August 2022
social media
Entertainment

Jurors of Giggs trial warned to avoid social media

8 August 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube