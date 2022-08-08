Long wait times reported at LUH

Letterkenny University Hospital is advising that people presenting to the Emergency Department are currently experiencing long waiting times.

There were above-average attendances at the ED this weekend with 124 people presenting yesterday and 151 on Saturday.

The hospital continues to be impacted by COVID-19; as of 8pm last night there were 27 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital.

The pressure on bed availability has resulted in very high numbers of patients waiting on trolleys in the ED who need to be admitted to hospital for ongoing treatment.

Management say every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home so that beds will become available for patients who need to be admitted, at the earliest opportunity.

The hospital is committed to treating everyone who presents at the ED; people who are seriously injured or ill are assessed and treated as a priority and those who do not require urgent care may be waiting longer. If your health problem is not an emergency, please contact your GP during normal surgery hours or contact the NoWDOC GP Out of Hours service if you are experiencing symptoms of an urgent nature which cannot wait until your GP surgery is next open.