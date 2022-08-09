Assault on garda one of 20 in Donegal over the past week

It’s emerged that a garda was injured in the course of his duties in Donegal in the past week.

Gardai confirmed today that the garda was injured while on duty in the past number of days. No further details are available, and gardai say a person has been questioned and they are not looking for anyone else.

He was one of seven people injured in 20 assaults, two of which are the subject of appeals for information.

At 3 o’clock this morning, a man was assaulted on Letterkenny’s Port Road. He was knocked unconscious.

They say there were people in the area, and they’re urging any witnesses or anyone with dashcam or other footage to contact Letterkenny Garda Station at 074 91 67100.

Gardai are appealing for information about an assault in Dungloe in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardai believe that sometime between 1am and 3am, the man was assaulted near the old Bank of Ireland building on Main Street.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact gardai in dungloe on 074 95 21000 or any garda station. People can also use the confidential line – 1800 666 111