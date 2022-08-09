Four Donegal projects included in latest round of IFI funding

The International Fund for Ireland has committed just over €1 million to peace and reconciliation efforts across Northern Ireland and the southern border counties.

Four of the projects being supported involve groups in Donegal ; the funding was approved at a recent board meeting in Rathmullan.

The latest funding package will be shared across two key programmes, the new Communities in Partnership Programme, and the Personal Youth Development Programme

Among the local projects being supported, Donegal Local Sports Partnership will receive a share of €115,000, along with its partner Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership in Derry.

Killea Community Park and Tidy Towns will receive a share of €115,000 along with Derry partners Bogside and Brandywell Initiative, Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group and Life After.

Meanwhile, students at Loreto Community School in Milford will also participate in a programme to be delivered by Politics in Action in conjunction with Portadown College.

IFI Chairman, Paddy Harte says the border on the island of Ireland stretches for more than 300 miles, and it remains a psychological and physical barrier for many communities, a barrier which the International Fund is committed to addressing.

Release in full –

Four County Donegal based projects to receive support

The International Fund for Ireland (IFI) has committed a further €1,055,430 (£917,765) to peace and reconciliation efforts across NI and the southern border counties.

The IFI was set up by the British and Irish governments as an independent international organisation in 1986. It delivers a range of peace and reconciliation initiatives across Northern Ireland and the southern border counties. It currently supports a total of 45 projects in Northern Ireland and 15 in the southern border counties.

The latest funding package will be shared across two key programmes. Six projects under the new Communities in Partnership Programme (CiPP) will receive €655,892 (£570,341) and two projects with the Personal Youth Development Programme (PYDP) will be given €399,538 (£347,424).

Donegal Local Sports Partnership will receive a share of €115,000 along with its partner Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership in Derry.

Killea Community Park and Tidy Towns will receive a share of €115,000 along with Derry partners Bogside and Brandywell Initiative, Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group and Life After. Pupils at Loreto Community School in Milford will also participate in a programme to be delivered by Politics in Action.

Under the IFI’s current strategy, there is a strong border focus through the CiPP to build resilience and empower areas to develop strong cross-border partnerships alongside local leadership.

The Programme aims to build cross border connections and provide meaningful benefits for those involved. Through exploring issues such as the environment, health & well-being, culture and art, these funded projects provide an opportunity to deepen understanding of the past whilst moving towards a shared future. Projects are encouraged to facilitate difficult conversations in peace building and develop social enterprise and innovation through their outreach.

The Personal Youth Development Programme (PYDP) aims to help the most at risk young people in society to improve their confidence and personal resilience, develop a better understanding of culture and identity, and develop practical skills that improve their employment prospects.

IFI Chairman, Paddy Harte says; “The border on the island of Ireland stretches for more than 300 miles and it remains a psychological and physical barrier for many communities. These communities suffered tremendously during The Troubles, even today many towns remain deprived with residents leaving to find opportunities elsewhere.

“The IFI has been a strong advocate of building border connections and development since its inception. From the restoration of the Shannon Erne Waterway in 1991 right through to the present day, we support many projects operating in the border region.

“At the moment, we know communities are feeling isolated and facing many challenges at a political, social and economic level. The IFI has a unique role to play now to bridge the divides and encourage outreach within border communities especially. Through our experience, we know that with the right support on the ground, we can ensure the connections painstakingly built up across borders and across communities are protected and nurtured.

“Projects receiving this funding are instrumental in developing positive, local leadership. Our support gives communities and individuals the tools and skills they need to prosper and grow to create a more inclusive, shared society for all.”

The funding was announced at the IFI’s recent Board meeting in Rathmullan, Co.Donegal. The Chairman took the opportunity to thank international donors to the Fund – the British and Irish Governments as well as the Government of the United States of America. The Chair also thanked the Fund’s international observers, the European Union, Canada, Australia and New Zealand – for their continued support.

County Donegal Projects- CiPP

€115,000/£100,000 to Donegal Local Sports Partnership (Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership) for a 15-month project cross border, cross community project in the Donegal and Londonderry/Derry area working to deliver a ‘Community Activity Play Programme’ that will benefit children and adults living in disadvantaged urban residential areas on each side of the border.

€114,510/£99,574 to Politics In Action (Loreto Community School, Milford and Portadown College) for a project working with 40 young sixth formers from Loreto Community School in Milford, Co Donegal and Portadown College, Co Armagh. The project will cultivate positive leadership, activism and critical thinking skills with the young people. The young people will develop a cross-border youth manifesto which will be presented to their communities, peers, politicians and government departments both sides of the border.

€115,000/£100,000 to Bogside and Brandywell Initiative (Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group, Life After & Killea Community Park and Tidy Towns) for a 12-month project in the Londonderry/Derry and Donegal area focussing on cross-border collaboration on a range of health, well-being, safety and environmental issues/awareness-raising campaigns with a view to building sustained cross-border relationships vital to maintaining peace and stability in the current uncertain political climate.

Full Funding Allocations:

Communities in Partnership Programme (CiPP)

County Armagh

£82,433/€94,798 to County Armagh Community Development (Clones Family Resource Centre Ltd) for the 12 month ‘Connect2Gether’ project which will operate on a cross-border and cross-community basis in the Armagh and Clones areas. Through a programme of activities and workshops, the programme will build connections and good working relationships between participants from the two communities.

Belfast

£99,551/€114,484 to Integrated Education Fund (Educate Together and Ulster University) for a 12-month project in Counties Armagh, Cavan, Fermanagh, Leitrim, Louth, Monaghan and Tyrone to facilitate discussion and create a cross border community network, through collaboration on common issues facing small rural border areas, and giving local people support to plan how to address these issues on a cross-border basis.

£99,574/€114,510 to Politics In Action (Loreto Community School, Milford and Portadown College) for a project working with 40 young sixth formers from Loreto Community School in Milford, Co Donegal and Portadown College, Co Armagh. The project will cultivate positive leadership, activism and critical thinking skills with the young people. The young people will develop a cross-border youth manifesto which will be presented to their communities, peers, politicians and government departments both sides of the border.

County Donegal

£100,000/€115,000 to Donegal Local Sports Partnership (Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership) for a 15-month project cross border, cross community project in the Donegal and Londonderry/Derry area working to deliver a ‘Community Activity Play Programme’ that will benefit children and adults living in disadvantaged urban residential areas on each side of the border.

County Londonderry~Derry

£100,000/€115,000 to Bogside and Brandywell Initiative (Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group, Life After & Killea Community Park and Tidy Towns) for a 12-month project in the Londonderry/Derry and Donegal area focussing on cross-border collaboration on a range of health, well-being, safety and environmental issues/awareness-raising campaigns with a view to building sustained cross-border relationships vital to maintaining peace and stability in the current uncertain political climate.

County Louth

£88,783/€102,100 to Community Finance Ireland (Rural Community Network) for a 12-month cross-border project ‘Networx’, to facilitate cross community engagement and promote good relations between people with limited opportunity for collaborative working, in the northwest border region of Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal to Fermanagh, Tyrone, Londonderry/Derry.

Personal Youth Development Programme (PYDP)

Belfast

£167,959/€193,153 to EastSide Greenways to work with 15 at risk young people aged 16 to 25 years from East Belfast on a cross-community basis. The project will use the Connswater Community Greenway to offer a bespoke programme, building skills and employability in young people around environmental and outdoor roles, including biodiversity, management and maintenance of public spaces, horticulture, landscaping, tour guiding, bike management and event management.

£179,465/€206,385 to NI Alternatives Ltd for a two-year programme with An Droichead to work with two groups of 12 young people from the PUL and CNR communities across South Belfast, focussing on developing relationships and conflict transformation. The ‘PLUS Project’ will also support the participants in capacity building through education and employability development as well as skills and social development.