Paul McGinley predicts an explosion in golf tourism in Donegal

A former Ryder Cup captain with close family ties to Donegal believes the county is set to explode in popularity as a golf tourism destination in the next five years.

Paul McGinley, the driving force behind next week’s Irish Legends event in Rossapenna says traditionally, the county hasn’t received the promotion and funding ir deserves.

Next Monday, he’ll receive the Freedom of Donegal in acknowledgment of his role in promoting the county.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, he said when it comes to promoting golf tourism, the best way is through hosting professional events…………..

