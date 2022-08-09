PP says Lifford man’s death has touched many lives

The Lifford man who died in a drowning incident while holidaying abroad has been described as a community man through and through.

Martin Duffy died while on a family holiday in Greece.

Mr Duffy, who was in his 50s, married with three children, and a lecturer at North West Regional College in Derry.

He was also involved in schoolboy soccer in Donegal, and was a member of the executive of the Donegal Junior League.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to his family.

Fr Colm Doherty is the Parish Priest in Lifford says this tragedy has touched many lives……….