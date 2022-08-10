Major electrical fault reported in Killybegs

Over 2,000 homes and premises in West Donegal were left without power last night.
The ESB reported a major fault in the Killybegs and Carrick areas at around 8pm.
ESB teams responded to the call and the fault has since been repaired.
