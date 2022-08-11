The Score – Thursday, August 11th

On this week’s edition of The Score we look ahead to another busy weekend of action across a range of sports

Keith Cowan was in studio to offer his thoughts on another big weekend in the League of Ireland

We spoke to John Casey of Rosapenna Golf Club which is preparing to welcome back the Irish Legends event next week

And newly crowned Commonwealth Games boxing champion Jude Gallagher was in studio along with Raphoe Boxing Club coach Gary McCullagh to discuss his success at last week’s Games in Birmingham. Peter O’Donnell was also with us.

The Score was presented tonight by Diarmaid Doherty