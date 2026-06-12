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The Boogie Bash

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

The Greg Hughes Show | Friday | 12/06/26

Today we dissect a volatile week of protests in Belfast, preview an inspiring long-form interview, launch a massive cultural calendar with international diplomats, and brace for a heavyweight clash in Ballybofey.

Inside Today’s Episode:

  • 🏛️ The Friday Panel: Greg is joined in studio by Cllr Ciarán Brogan, Paddy Rooney, and Professor Pat O’Connor for an intense and unfiltered debate. They dissect the recent escalating tensions and subsequent protests in Belfast. The segment sparked a massive live response on the text lines, with listeners weighing in heavily on the political fallout, cross-border community relations, and what these demonstrations signal for stability across the region.

  • 🎵 The Greg Hughes Podcast Preview: We look ahead to this week’s long-form podcast drop featuring guest Carolynn Murray. Greg plays an exclusive preview clip detailing Carolynn’s deeply moving and inspiring journey—exploring how she navigated through immense personal tragedy to rebuild her life and carve out a path to true success.

  • 🎭 Errigal Arts Festival 2026 Launch: A major boost for the Northwest cultural scene. His Excellency Mr. Artur Michalski is in Donegal to officially unveil the vibrant 2026 Earagail Arts Festival brochure and programme. He drops into the studio to chat about the incredible 15-day lineup of music, theatre, and circus acts hitting the county this July, highlighting the international and local cultural connections to this year’s launch.

  • 🏐 Heavyweight GAA Preview: The countdown is officially on for tomorrow’s massive All-Ireland Senior Football Championship clash between Donegal and Cork at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey. Mary Coughlan, Chairperson of the Donegal GAA County Board, joins Greg to look ahead to the logistics, the anticipated atmosphere in the twin towns, and the high stakes for Jim McGuinness’s men on home soil.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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