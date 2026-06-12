McLaughlin praises unpaid carers in the Assembly

It is Carers Week, a moment in the year which aims to highlight the challenges faced by unpaid carers, and recognise the contribution they make to families.

This was marked at the Stormont Assembly this week by Foyle MLA, Sinead McLaughlin.

She paid tribute to unpaid working carers and called for more rights to be assigned to them including carers leave, which is an element of Sinn Féín’s Good Jobs Bill.

Ms McLaughlin also highlighted that it is women who make up the majority of unpaid carers in Northern Ireland: