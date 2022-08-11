Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
A4 in Tyrone closed due to gorse fires

A road in Tyrone has been closed due to gorse fires.

The A4 from Ballygawley to Dungannon has been closed in both directions as a result.

The fire service are currently in attendance.

Police say the road is expected to be closed for some time.

