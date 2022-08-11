A4 in Tyrone closed due to gorse fires

A road in Tyrone has been closed due to gorse fires.
The A4 from Ballygawley to Dungannon has been closed in both directions as a result.
The fire service are currently in attendance.
Police say the road is expected to be closed for some time.
