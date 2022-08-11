Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Doctor says fourth Covid-19 vaccine essential for protection ahead of winter

A doctor says the fourth Covid-19 vaccine is important for protection ahead of the winter season.

It comes as the HSE is inviting people aged 60 years and over to make an appointment for their booster dose with appointments available from August 15th.

Over the next few weeks, boosters will be offered to people aged 50-64.

The Director of Public Health HSE North West, Dr Anthony Breslin says hesitancy around a fourth vaccine is normal but he added the vaccine is essential to ensure people are protected this winter…

 

