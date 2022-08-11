Donegal recorded the second highest number of low-income farmers and fishermen on state support



Donegal recorded the second highest number of low-income farmers and fishermen in the country who received social welfare assistance from the state last year.

Donegal, Mayo and Galway had the highest numbers with over 8,000 applicants receiving the payment nationally.

Farm Assist is a payment to low-income farmers, capped at 208 euro per week.

The Rural Social Scheme is a similar support, aimed at low-income farmers and fishermen.

The Department of Social Protection says 5,004 people benefitted from Farm Assist last year – and 2,981 were on the Rural Social Scheme.

1,356 people in Mayo were on either scheme – the highest in the country.

That’s followed by Donegal, on 1,272.

Then it’s Galway, on 874.