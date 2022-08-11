Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Early morning call out for Arranmore RNLI

Arranmore RNLI responded to a call at 7.15am yesterday morning assist a 25ft fishing vessel with engine trouble.
There was one person on board and the boat was drifting on to rocks at Calf Island which is located just metres from the Arranmore lifeboat station.
Sea conditions at the time were calm with good visibility and on reaching the casualty a neighbouring boat had secured a tow rope.
The lifeboat escorted both vessels to Burtonport.
Following the call out, Relief coxswain Sean Curtin, said “We were delighted to be able to assist the boat and really pleased that they did the right thing in not delaying calling for help.
“We are a 24 hour rescue service operating 365 days of the year and we encourage the public to familiarise themselves with the safety messages from the RNLI.
“We are always happy to respond to calls for assistance day and night.”
