Item seized by PSNI during Strabane search

**********

Statement in full –

Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit, assisted by uniform colleagues, conducted a search of a property in the Park Road area of Strabane today, Thursday 11 August. The search is part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the new IRA. One item was seized during the search and removed for further examination.

We understand the impact our search activity can have upon the local community and want to assure them we seek to plan activity to maximise safety, minimise any disruption, and remain grateful for their continued support as we work to disrupt those involved in terrorism-related activity. We will continue to use all tools at our disposal to reduce the threat posed by violent dissident republicans and would encourage anyone with information about their activities to contact police.

Anyone with information / concerns about illegal activity or anyone with any information that can assist officers with their investigations should contact police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.