Just no accommodation available – UCD Students Union President


Many third level students across the country won’t be able to secure rental accommodation before the beginning of the new term.

That’s according to the head of the UCD students union who claims 2022 has been their worst ever year trying to find accommodation.

Figures released yesterday revealed the supply of homes available to rent is the lowest on record.

The figures also found it cost more than 1,600 euro a month to rent a home on average – up 12 percent.

UCD Students Union President Molly Greenouge says there are just no places available.

