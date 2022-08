Our water usage will need to drastically change as climate change puts more pressure on supply, according to an expert.

Over 20 supplies have been impacted by shortages in counties Wexford, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Galway.

60 other supplies around the country, some of them in Donegal, are being closely monitored according to Irish Water.

Dr Matt Crowe from the National Water Forum says people need to change their habits when it comes to water use…………..