Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

No workable business proposal submitted for Lifford Greyhound Stadium – GRI

Greyhound Racing Ireland has confirmed that Lifford Greyhound Stadium has not reopened due to an unworkable business proposal being put forward.

It was previously expected that the stadium would reopen in March 2022.

Communication was made between the Lifford Greyhound Racing Stadium Club Ltd and Greyhound Racing Ireland in June 2021.

The communication surrounding the opening of the track was contingent upon several terms and conditions being met.

In a statement, GRI says it welcomed the initiative but made it clear that any proposal must comply with all legal requirements and must be underpinned by a persuasive commercial plan making the business venture workable and viable.

The proposal was not received until May 20th 2022 after which the GRI were advised by their legal team that it was not workable as it would contravene it’s obligations as the Tote Licence holder.

GRI said an alternative proposal would be considered but to date, they say none have been received from UK Tote or Lifford Racing Stadium which can be progressed.

In conclusion, GRI says it has not delayed the process.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News & Views and Obituaries – Thursday August 11th

11 August 2022
lifford greyhound 2
News, Top Stories

No workable business proposal submitted for Lifford Greyhound Stadium – GRI

11 August 2022
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Item seized by PSNI during Strabane search

11 August 2022
fire brigade NI
News, Top Stories

A4 in Tyrone closed due to gorse fires

11 August 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News & Views and Obituaries – Thursday August 11th

11 August 2022
lifford greyhound 2
News, Top Stories

No workable business proposal submitted for Lifford Greyhound Stadium – GRI

11 August 2022
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Item seized by PSNI during Strabane search

11 August 2022
fire brigade NI
News, Top Stories

A4 in Tyrone closed due to gorse fires

11 August 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 August 2022
luh logo
News, Top Stories

Two hospitalised after crash in Letterkenny

11 August 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube