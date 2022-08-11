‘Significant consequences’ if windfall tax on energy companies applied in next month’s Budget



The Finance Minister says there could be ‘significant consequences’ if a windfall tax on energy companies was to be applied in next month’s Budget.

While Paschal Donohoe hasn’t categorically ruled out introducing such a tax, he’s outlined reasons why it could be counter-productive to do so.

Revelations of increasing revenues for companies supplying wind energy has led to further calls to introduce a levy on profits.

However Minister Paschal Donohoe says there are considerations to weigh up before making that decision..