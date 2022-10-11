Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Amber Barrett dedicates goal to Cresslough

Donegal’s Amber Barrett dedicated her historic goal and her Player of the Match award to the people of Creeslough.

With eighteen minutes to play at Hampden Park, she prodded the ball into the Scotland net, securing the Republic of Ireland’s first ever qualification for a Women”s World Cup.

Amber’s Mother comes from Cresslough and before the game Hampden Park fell silent as they remembered those who died in last Friday’s tragedy.

It was an emotional moment for the Milford girl who pointed to the black armband on her sleeve.

Barret’s goal means Ireland are in the draw for the finals on Saturday week.

