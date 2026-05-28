Melvin Sports Complex in Strabane officially opened

The upgraded Melvin Sports Complex in Strabane has been officially opened by the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh.

The £3.2 million redevelopment includes a new dedicated boxing facility and a multi-use sports hall with gymnastics accommodation.

Mayor Ruraí Hugh says it’s important that sporting facilities are available to everyone and with this expansion, that is possible:

Gavin Boyd, Chair of Sport Northern Ireland says he hopes sport will continue to develop in Strabane: