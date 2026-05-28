Major safety and road reconstructions works in Ballybofey and Stranorlar to commence in July

Donegal County Council have announced major safety and road reconstruction works for Ballybofey and Stranorlar, which will begin in July.

The project is being funded through a €4.1 million allocation to Donegal County Council from Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

The proposed works, which will take place on the N13 from Admiran Park to Mc Clay’s Corner, and on the N15 Main Street through Stranorlar and Ballybofey, will see the road reconstructed and resurfaced, with new traffic calming measures and raised pedestrian crossing points to improve safety for all road users.

Works are currently scheduled to begin in late July, with the first phase of safety improvements and road reconstruction expected to be substantially complete by the end of November.

They will then pause during December and the first few weeks of January to support the Christmas trading period, before resuming in the new year. The second and final phase is expected to be completed by early spring 2027.

The works will be carried out in short sections, with approximately 60% scheduled outside normal business hours to help minimise disruption and delays.

Local traffic and pedestrian management arrangements will be in place during each section, and this may include some short-term road closures and diversions.