Scoil Mhuire asked for analysis of enrolment patterns as Department considers new school application

Education Minister Hildegarde Naughton has praised Scoil Mhuire in Milford, saying that when she visited last week, she saw a school clearly dedicated to development and learning, with a very strong ethos.

Responding in the Dail to questions from Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn, Minister Naughton acknowledged the need for a new premises, and pledged that her department will continue processing the school’s application for funding.

She said in the short term, the department is awaiting a detailed analysis of enrolment patterns, which the school is currently preparing..…….

You can listen to the full discussion here –