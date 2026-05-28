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Donegal properties searched in cross-border money-laundering investigation

Properties in Donegal have been searched as part of a cross-border money-laundering investigation.

On Tuesday, Gardaí attached to the Kilkenny Detective Unit conducted a day of action targeting online fraud connected to a money laundering network, during which a number of properties in Donegal, Longford, and Louth were searched.

During the course of the operation Gardaí seized £174,000, €7000, a motor vehicle and a number of items of evidential value.

Two men (aged in their 30s and 60s) were arrested and are currently being held at a Garda Station in Co. Kilkenny.

Yesterday, the National Crime Agency (NCA) arrested 3 men (aged in their 40s, 40s and 60s) and one woman (aged in her 30s) in Cookstown, Co. Tyrone in connection with this investigation.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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