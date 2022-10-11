Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Amber Barretts goal sends Ireland to first ever World Cup

Amber Barrett scores goal that sends Ireland to a first ever World Cup. Photo @FAIreland.

The Republic of Ireland women’s side have made history and it was Donegal’s Amber Barrett that scored the decisive goal.

They’ve qualified for a Women’s World Cup finals for the very first time, courtesy of a 1-nil win over Scotland in their playoff at Hampden Park.

Super sub Barrett scored the only goal of the game with eighteen minutes to go and also picked up the Player of the Match.

Amber Barrett’s Mother comes from Cresslough and before the game Hampden Park fell silent as they remembered those who died in last Friday’s tragedy.

It was an emotional moment for the Milford girl who pointed to the black armband on her sleeve.

Ireland were helped to automatic qualification as Iceland lost 4-1 to Portugal after extra-time.

Switzerland will join Ireland in the draw, after they beat Wales 2-1 after extra-time in Zurich.

