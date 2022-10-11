Jessica was ‘a wonderful gift to her family’

Jessica Gallagher has been described as a ‘wonderful gift to her family’.

During a homily at the 24 year old’s funeral mass this morning, Parish Priest of Creeslough, Fr John Joe Duffy spoke of her radiant smile and how she left many ripples of love, affection, kindness and warmth for so many.

A number of symbols representing Jessica’s life were brought to the altar, including a shirt she was making as one her first commissions as a budding fashion designer.

In attendance was the President’s Aide-De-Camp, a representative of the Taosieach, the North’s First Minister Designate, Michelle O’Neill, Minister Charlie McConalogue and Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Liam Blaney.

Some of those who played a role in the rescue and recovery operation attended today’s funeral also including; Gardai, the ambulance and fire service, doctors, rescue services and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Fr Duffy also conveyed to the congregation, the thanks from Jessica’s family to each and every person in the community and all those in the emergency services.

Pope Francis sent personal assurances to those who remain in hospital following the explosion, and the families who have been left heartbroken, that they are all in his thoughts and prayers.

