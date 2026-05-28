Several vehicles seized across Donegal today

A number of vehicles have been seized by Gardaí in Donegal today.

Milford Roads Policing Unit seized a car in the Kilmacrennan area as it had no tax, NCT or evidence of insurance.

They later seized a car in the Letterkenny area as the driver had no evidence of holding a driving permit, licence or insurance and one of their tyres was very worn and defective.

Meanwhile, Milford Roads Policing Unit and Buncrana Roads Policing Unit intercepted a car today in the Newtowncunningham area and it was seized as it had no tax, NCT or insurance.

Fixed Charge Penalty notices will be issued and court proceedings will follow.