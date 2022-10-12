Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
“Amidst the tragedy, Creeslough has given a gift to the world”

The funeral has taken place in Creeslough this afternoon of 39 year old Catherine O’Donnell and her 13 year old son James, both of whom died in Friday’s tragedy.

Speaking to the congregation, Fr John Joe Duffy urged everyone present who needs support to avail of it, particularly at Mulroy College, where James was a pupil.

He recalled Catherine as a glam lady who loved shopping and partying, and James as a lad who was full of divilment…………..

Fr John Joe told the gathering that out of this tragedy, Creeslough has given a gift to the world……….

 

Fr John Joe Duffy’s homily in full –

