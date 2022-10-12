Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Creeslough Community Support Fund reaches €673,000

The Creeslough Community Support Fund established by the Irish Red Cross, and supported by An Post and Applegreen, has now reached €673,000 in just 48 hours.

A Red Cross spokesperson says their next step will be to engage with the local community in Creeslough to coordinate the allocation of this support to the people who need it.

******************************

Statement in full –

The Creeslough Community Support Fund has now reached €673,000 in just 48 hours. The fund which was set up by the Irish Red Cross is being supported by An Post and Applegreen, many other corporate companies as well as thousands of people throughout the country.

Charlie Lamson in the Irish Red Cross said “We really appreciate everyone’s support that is helping drive this funding effort for the community of Creeslough and our hearts go out to the families and friends of those so tragically impacted by the disaster. The public overwhelming outpouring of support for Creeslough has once again illustrated that when called on, the Irish public are incredibly generous. As a next step we will be engaging with the local community in Creeslough to coordinate the allocation of this support to the people who need it.”

You can donate by clicking here.

