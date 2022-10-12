Derry GAA scrap Relegation Play Offs

The Derry County Board have cancelled their Senior Championship Relegation Play-Offs.

Ballinascreen and Eoghan Rua appealed the relegation process to Ulster but that was thrown out on Tuesday night.

Subsequently, Derry GAA have now cancelled the planned playoffs.

Officials in the county had wanted to reduce the number of teams in the Senior Championship from 16 to 12 from next year on.

In an email to club’s they said: ” Ulster GAA Hearings Committee last night ruled the appeals brought by St Colm’s Ballinascreen and Eoghan Rua, Coleriane as out of order.”

“However, due to the uncertainty that the appeals created and the delay introduced in the fixtures schedule, Derry CCC have decided, in the interests of player welfare, to cancel the planned relegation games for 2022.”

Derry CCC will engage with all clubs regarding the arrangements for the 2023 season and beyond.”