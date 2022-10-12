Richard Kerr looks to finish season on a high

Kilmacrennans Richard Kerr aims to finish his fantastic season on a high this weekend at the final round of the British Superbike Championships at Brands hatch in Kent.

Kerr who competes in the ultra competitive Superstock 1000 class is having his best season to date in England collecting two wins along the way, at Knockhill and Donnington Park at the last round.

Richard also took victory in the prestigious Neil Robinson Memorial Trophy race at Bishopscourt in a rare home appearance earlier in the year.

The team will be back on home soil for the Sunflower Trophy races on Saturday the 22nd October at Bishopcourt Co Down.

Richard has shown great consistency this year and is the only rider in the Superstock class to finish all races in the points this year, a superb achievement and testimony to Richards riding and indeed the teams hard work throughout the season.

Only 3 other riders in the entire BSB series have done the same so far in 2022, Seth crump (Junior Superstock) Kieran Kent (Junior Supersport) and Lucas Brown in the Honda Talent Cup.

Kerr currently lies in 5th position in the championship and is just 2 points behind early championship leader, Australian Braydon Elliott.

Richard would like to thank all his sponsors for their help this year and hopes to reward them with another podium this weekend.

All races live on Eurosport on Saturday and Sunday with Richards race at 2.30 on Sunday.