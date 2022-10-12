Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Richard Kerr looks to finish season on a high

Kilmacrennans Richard Kerr aims to finish his fantastic season on a high this weekend at the final round of the British Superbike Championships at Brands hatch in Kent.

Kerr who competes in the ultra competitive Superstock 1000 class is having his best season to date in England collecting two wins along the way, at Knockhill and Donnington Park at the last round.

Richard also took victory in the prestigious Neil Robinson Memorial Trophy race at Bishopscourt in a rare home appearance earlier in the year.

The team will be back on home soil for the Sunflower Trophy races on Saturday the 22nd October at Bishopcourt Co Down.

Richard has shown great consistency this year and is the only rider in the Superstock class to finish all races in the points this year, a superb achievement and testimony to Richards riding and indeed the teams hard work throughout the season.

Only 3 other riders in the entire BSB series have done the same so far in 2022, Seth crump (Junior Superstock) Kieran Kent (Junior Supersport) and Lucas Brown in the Honda Talent Cup.

Kerr currently lies in 5th position in the championship and is just 2 points behind early championship leader, Australian Braydon Elliott.

Richard would like to thank all his sponsors for their help this year and hopes to reward them with another podium this weekend.

All races live on Eurosport on Saturday and Sunday with Richards race at 2.30 on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

president higgins
Audio, News, Top Stories

President describes Creeslough families as “an inspiration to the country”

12 October 2022
St Michael's Church, Creeslough
News, Top Stories

Link for the Funeral Mass of Catherine O’Donnell and James Monaghan

12 October 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 October 2022
Hamish
Audio, News, Top Stories

Son pays touching tribute to James O’Flaherty

12 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

president higgins
Audio, News, Top Stories

President describes Creeslough families as “an inspiration to the country”

12 October 2022
St Michael's Church, Creeslough
News, Top Stories

Link for the Funeral Mass of Catherine O’Donnell and James Monaghan

12 October 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 October 2022
Hamish
Audio, News, Top Stories

Son pays touching tribute to James O’Flaherty

12 October 2022
James O'Flaherty
Audio, News, Top Stories

James O’Flaherty and his family were ‘inseparable’

12 October 2022
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 113 – Marie Shields

12 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube