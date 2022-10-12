Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Watch Here: Funeral mass of James O’Flaherty, aged 48

48 year old James O’Flaherty will be laid to rest today.

He is one of ten people who have died following an explosion in Creeslough on Friday last.

You can view his funeral mass here

It is available also on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director’s Facebook page

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

president higgins
Audio, News, Top Stories

President describes Creeslough families as “an inspiration to the country”

12 October 2022
St Michael's Church, Creeslough
News, Top Stories

Link for the Funeral Mass of Catherine O’Donnell and James Monaghan

12 October 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 October 2022
Hamish
Audio, News, Top Stories

Son pays touching tribute to James O’Flaherty

12 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

president higgins
Audio, News, Top Stories

President describes Creeslough families as “an inspiration to the country”

12 October 2022
St Michael's Church, Creeslough
News, Top Stories

Link for the Funeral Mass of Catherine O’Donnell and James Monaghan

12 October 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 October 2022
Hamish
Audio, News, Top Stories

Son pays touching tribute to James O’Flaherty

12 October 2022
James O'Flaherty
Audio, News, Top Stories

James O’Flaherty and his family were ‘inseparable’

12 October 2022
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 113 – Marie Shields

12 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube