Creeslough GoFundMe page raises over €400 k

A verified GoFundMe appeal set up after the Creeslough explosion has raised over €400,000 in five days.

The GoFundMe page was set up by Creeslough native Gerard McFadden, who is now liaising with the Creeslough Community Association to discuss the needs of the community with regards to distributing funds.

The fundraiser is in the top 5 for Ireland this year.

Donations

There have been donations made from 33 countries across the world, including Ireland, Britain, Australia, the US, Canada, New Zealand, France and Italy. Several large donations have been made to the campaign including:

€10,000 from the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation

€10,000 from JCDecaux Ireland

€5,000 from HD Tunnelling

€5,000 from Champions Travel

The fundraiser is https://www.gofundme.com/f/devastating-explosion-in-creeslough-co-donegal