Further drone restriction announced for airspace over Creeslough

A temporary restriction on the flying of drones in the vicinity of Creeslough has been extended for a further 24 hours by the Irish Aviation Authority.

The updated restriction will remain in place until 4 o’clock tomorrow afternoon.

Notice in Full –

Flight Restriction in the vicinity of Creeslough, County Donegal

Thursday October 13th to Friday October 14th, 2022.

The Irish Aviation Authority in pursuance of Articles 7 & 10 of the Irish Aviation Authority (Rules of the

Air) Order, 2019 (S.I. No. 266 of 2019) and in accordance with Commission Implementing Regulation

(EU) No. 923/2012, SERA.3145 (Prohibited Areas and Restricted Areas), hereby directs as follows:-

A temporary restriction (Temporary Restricted Area) on the flying of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS)

as defined in Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2019/947 and S.I. No. 563 of 2015, shall apply

in the vicinity of Creeslough, County Donegal in the airspace contained within the under mentioned:

Lateral limits: Circle radius of 3NM centred on:

55° 07′ 09” N, 007° 54′ 06″ W

Vertical limits: SFC to 500 feet AMSL

Duration: The period of the restriction shall be from 1600hrs UTC on Thursday

October 13th to 1600hrs UTC on Friday October 14th, 2022.

The purpose of the TRA is to ensure the exclusion of UAS operations in the vicinity of Creeslough,

County Donegal.

The airspace contained within the TRA shall be classified as ICAO Class G.

Subject to any decision of the Flight Operations Department of the Irish Aviation Authority to the

contrary, the airspace within the TRA is restricted to use by aircraft authorised by An Garda Síochána

(AGS).

Unmanned Aircraft Systems may be subject to seizure by An Garda Síochána as evidence for potential

prosecution and in the interest of Aviation Safety.

Any exemptions, alleviations or permissions, granted to civil general air traffic by the Authority, are not

valid within this Temporary Restricted Area during the period cited.

State aircraft, aircraft of the Irish Coastguard Service and the Irish Community Air Ambulance/ICAA

(aircraft callsign Helimed 92) employed on an operational mission shall be exempt from the restriction.

A NOTAM will be issued in due course to notify of the TRA activation.

Any queries may be addressed to the Flight Operations Department of the IAA by email at

fod@iaa.ie or telephone +353 1 6031117 / 1148 / 1410) between the hours of 0900hrs and

1700hrs local Monday to Friday.