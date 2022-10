There’s been a reduction in the rate at which residential property prices are increasing.

Nationally, they went up by 12.2% in the year to August – that’s down from 13.3% in the twelve months to July.

According to CSO figures, prices in the border region however, have seen a 15.3% increase.

Figures from the CSO show the median price of a home in Ireland in the year to August was €295,100.