More than three-quarter of a million euro has been raised for the Creeslough Community Support Fund.

The money is being managed by the Irish Red Cross, and donations can be given nationally at post offices and at Applegreen outlets.

A separate Go Fund Me account has raised more than 405 thousand euro for the victim’s families.

Charlie Lamson is with the Irish Red Cross – he explains what the money from the Creeslough Community Support Fund will be used for……….