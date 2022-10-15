Georgie Kelly bags winner for Rotherham United

Donegal’s Georgie Kelly got what turned out to be the winner for Rotherham United in their English Championship 2-1 success over Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield.

The Inishowen native came on as a substitute in the 58th minute and found the target three minutes later.

Conor Washington had put the home side ahead on 25 minutes before Danny Ward equalised.

Kelly, who began his senior career with Derry City, played with UCD, Dundalk, St Patrick’s Athletic and Bohemians before he moved to Rotherham.

This win was the first for Rotherham under new manager Matt Taylor.