Reaction: Naomh Conaill are Donegal Senior Football champions

Naomh Conaill claimed victory in the Donegal Senior Football Championship final on Saturday afternoon in MacCumhaill Park.

Martin Regan’s men were 1-09 to 2-05 with their goal coming from Charles McGuinness.

The Glenties men had key performances all over the pitch including from Ciaran Thompson who scored four points and Brendan McDyre who got three.

After the game Tom Comack spoke with Naomh Conaill defender, Ethan O’Donnell…

Top scorer for Naomh Conaill on the afternoon, Ciaran Thompson also spoke with Tom Comack…

Naomh Conaill’s captain Kevin McGettigan told Tom Comack that their game plan went perfectly…