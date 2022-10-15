Strand Rovers hit copany for six – Donegal Junior League results

Strand Rovers continued their great start to the Glencar Inn Saturday Division One campaign as they chalked up another impressive win, this time hitting Copany Rovers for six.
Today’s Donegal Junior League Saturday League results are listed below.
|Saturday 15th October, 2022
|Glencar Inn Division One
|Arranmore United
|0
|vs
|0
|Glencar Celtic
|Drumoghill
|1
|vs
|1
|Cappry Rovers
|Glenea United
|2
|vs
|1
|Donegal Town
|Keadue Rovers
|5
|vs
|1
|Dunlewey Celtic
|Kildrum Tigers
|5
|vs
|3
|Oldtown Celtic
|Strand Rovers
|6
|vs
|0
|Copany Rovers
|Old Orchard Division Two
|Kilmacrennan Celtic
|1
|vs
|3
|Fintown Harps AFC
|Drumbar United
|1
|vs
|1
|Swilly Rovers
|Gweedore Celtic
|2
|vs
|2
|Ballybofey United
|Milford United
|0
|vs
|0
|Castlefin Celtic
|St Catherines FC
|1
|vs
|3
|Cranford FC Re