Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Strand Rovers hit copany for six – Donegal Junior League results

Strand Rovers continued their great start to the Glencar Inn Saturday Division One campaign as they chalked up another impressive win, this time hitting Copany Rovers for six.

Today’s Donegal Junior League Saturday League results are listed below.

Saturday 15th October, 2022
Glencar Inn Division One
Arranmore United 0 vs 0 Glencar Celtic
Drumoghill 1 vs 1 Cappry Rovers
Glenea United 2 vs 1 Donegal Town
Keadue Rovers 5 vs 1 Dunlewey Celtic
Kildrum Tigers 5 vs 3 Oldtown Celtic
Strand Rovers 6 vs 0 Copany Rovers
Old Orchard Division Two
Kilmacrennan Celtic 1 vs 3 Fintown Harps AFC
Drumbar United 1 vs 1 Swilly Rovers
Gweedore Celtic 2 vs 2 Ballybofey United
Milford United 0 vs 0 Castlefin Celtic
St Catherines FC 1 vs 3 Cranford FC Re
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

robert garwe and shauna flanagan garwe
Audio, News, Top Stories

“Beloved” Robert Garwe and Shauna Flanagan-Garwe remembered at funeral service

15 October 2022
Health Doctor Hospital
Audio, News, Top Stories

More to be done to lower waiting lists – Irish Patients Association

15 October 2022
Red Cross
Audio, News, Top Stories

Almost €1 million raised for Creeslough Community Support Fund

15 October 2022
candle
News, Top Stories

Watch here – Funeral Mass of Shauna Flanagan-Garwe (5) and Robert Garwe (50)

15 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

robert garwe and shauna flanagan garwe
Audio, News, Top Stories

“Beloved” Robert Garwe and Shauna Flanagan-Garwe remembered at funeral service

15 October 2022
Health Doctor Hospital
Audio, News, Top Stories

More to be done to lower waiting lists – Irish Patients Association

15 October 2022
Red Cross
Audio, News, Top Stories

Almost €1 million raised for Creeslough Community Support Fund

15 October 2022
candle
News, Top Stories

Watch here – Funeral Mass of Shauna Flanagan-Garwe (5) and Robert Garwe (50)

15 October 2022
SONY DSC
News, Top Stories

Yellow thunderstorm warning issued for Donegal this morning

15 October 2022
St Michael's Church, Creeslough
News, Top Stories

Funeral to take place today of father and daughter

15 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube