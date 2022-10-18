Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

25% of house buyers in Donegal last year were from outside the state

House Key

A CSO report published today shows that 25% of house purchases in Donegal last year were by people from outside the state.

The report also shows the median income for those buying was €71,300, and that the median age of those who bought homes between 2010 and 2021 rose from 35 to 39.

The median age of those who bought a home last year was 39. That’s up from 35 in 2010.

For those buying on their own the age went up from 34 to 41 in the same period , while it went from 35 to 38 for joint purchasers.

CSO figures show the median income for those who bought a home in 2021 was 71,300 euro across the state, it was 46,000 euro for solo buyers and 87,700 for joint buyers.

The majority of home buyers bought a property in the region they were already living, in the 11 years to 2021 nearly nine in ten property buying individuals in Cork bought a place there. That’s the highest proportion , followed by Dublin.

Nearly one in four people who bought in County Donegal in the same period gave an address outside the state , most of those were Northern Ireland addresses. That’s the largest proportion in Ireland.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

James Corden
Entertainment

James Corden faces backlash for his table manners

18 October 2022
taylorswift2014_large
Entertainment

Taylor Swift announces UK tour

18 October 2022
house building
News, Top Stories

25% of house buyers in Donegal last year were from outside the state

18 October 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

James Corden
Entertainment

James Corden faces backlash for his table manners

18 October 2022
taylorswift2014_large
Entertainment

Taylor Swift announces UK tour

18 October 2022
house building
News, Top Stories

25% of house buyers in Donegal last year were from outside the state

18 October 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 October 2022
Creeslough Fund
Audio, News, Top Stories

Over €1.1m raised for Cresslough in Red Cross fund

18 October 2022
garda checkpoint
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai reissue appeal for information on fatal Carrigart crash

18 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube