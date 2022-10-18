25% of house buyers in Donegal last year were from outside the state

A CSO report published today shows that 25% of house purchases in Donegal last year were by people from outside the state.

The report also shows the median income for those buying was €71,300, and that the median age of those who bought homes between 2010 and 2021 rose from 35 to 39.

For those buying on their own the age went up from 34 to 41 in the same period , while it went from 35 to 38 for joint purchasers.

CSO figures show the median income for those who bought a home in 2021 was 71,300 euro across the state, it was 46,000 euro for solo buyers and 87,700 for joint buyers.

The majority of home buyers bought a property in the region they were already living, in the 11 years to 2021 nearly nine in ten property buying individuals in Cork bought a place there. That’s the highest proportion , followed by Dublin.

