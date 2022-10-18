Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Concrete Block Levy will be halved, but kept in place for longer

The concrete block levy will be cut to 5 per cent and its introduction has been delayed.

Finance Minister Pascal Donohoe’s confirmed it will now take effect from the first of September next year.

The money raised by the levy is designed to contribute towards meeting the cost of the Mica redress scheme.

There had been some criticism of the original plan announced in the budget, which would’ve seen a 10 per cent levy introduced in April.

The construction industry has strongly opposed a concrete levy due to the costs it would add to building a home. The move is also being opposed by the Mica Action Group and other defective block campaigners.

This afternoon, Minister Pascal Donohoe told reporters there will be changes, but the levy will go ahead, and probably for longer than first envisaged………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Paschal Donohoe Budget
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concrete Block Levy will be halved, but kept in place for longer

18 October 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday October 18th

18 October 2022
ccfed3dd-30e6-4911-a733-5d43409d1309
News

Sponsor a Cuppa at Donegal Wellness Cafes

18 October 2022
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Neil T. Blaney Road reopens after Letterkenny incident

18 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Paschal Donohoe Budget
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concrete Block Levy will be halved, but kept in place for longer

18 October 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday October 18th

18 October 2022
ccfed3dd-30e6-4911-a733-5d43409d1309
News

Sponsor a Cuppa at Donegal Wellness Cafes

18 October 2022
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Neil T. Blaney Road reopens after Letterkenny incident

18 October 2022
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI given more time to question Omagh murder suspect

18 October 2022
council screen 1
News, Top Stories

Special council meeting underway to mark Creeslough tragedy

18 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube