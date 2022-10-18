Concrete Block Levy will be halved, but kept in place for longer

The concrete block levy will be cut to 5 per cent and its introduction has been delayed.

Finance Minister Pascal Donohoe’s confirmed it will now take effect from the first of September next year.

The money raised by the levy is designed to contribute towards meeting the cost of the Mica redress scheme.

There had been some criticism of the original plan announced in the budget, which would’ve seen a 10 per cent levy introduced in April.

The construction industry has strongly opposed a concrete levy due to the costs it would add to building a home. The move is also being opposed by the Mica Action Group and other defective block campaigners.

This afternoon, Minister Pascal Donohoe told reporters there will be changes, but the levy will go ahead, and probably for longer than first envisaged………