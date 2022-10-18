Damien Casey named on Team of the Year

The late Tyrone hurling star, Damian Casey, has been named at wing forward in the Ring, Rackard, and Meagher Hurling Team of the Year for 2022.

The 29-year-old Dungannon hero tragically passed away last June. Regarded as one of the greatest hurlers to come out of the Red Hand County, he scored in every one of his 40 appearances and contributed 0-14 to their tally in their Nickey Rackard Cup final victory over Roscommon at Croke Park.

His poignant selection is the fourth year in a row he has featured on the Ring, Rackard, and Meagher Champion 15 selection, and he is one of three Tyrone hurlers to be named with defenders Dermot Begley and Chris Kearns also honoured on a team made up of players from eight counties.

With no Donegal player’s listed, Derry’s Mark Craig is the only other player from region included.

Christy Ring Cup champions Kildare have five players represented in goalie Paddy McKenna, defenders Rian Boran and the experienced Paul Divilly, with Brian Byrne and James Burke named in attack.

Former Mayo football all-star Keith Higgins, who captained Mayo to the Rackard Cup last year and reached the Ring final this season, is named in the Champion 15 for the second straight year.

Darren Geoghegan, scorer of 0-9 in the final, is the representative of Lory Meagher champs Louth with beaten finalists Longford represented by midfielder Paddy Lynam.

Sligo’s Andy Kilcullen and Roscommon duo Daniel Glynn and Padraig Kelly complete the selection.

The awards will be presented at a gala black-tie banquet in Croke Park this Friday night, where the Joe McDonagh Team of the Year and the Tailteann Cup Football Team of the Year will also be honoured

The overall players of the year will be announced live on the night.

Ring, Rackard & Meagher TOTY Selection – Ring (8) Rackard (5) Meagher (2)

1. Paddy McKenna (Kildare/Ring)

2. Dermot Begley (Tyrone/Rackard) (Previous winner in 2018)

3. Rian Boran (Kildare/Ring) (Previous winner in 2020)

4. Mark Craig (Derry/Ring)

5. Chris Kearns (Tyrone/Rackard)

6. Paul Divilly (Kildare/Ring) (Previous winner in 2020)

7. Padraig Kelly (Roscommon/Rackard)

8. Paddy Lynam (Longford/Meagher)

9. Keith Higgins (Mayo/Ring) (Previous winner in 2021)

10. Brian Byrne (Kildare/Ring)

11. Andy Kilcullen (Sligo/Ring)

12. Damian Casey (Tyrone/Rackard) (Previous winner in 2019, 2020 & 2021)

13. James Burke (Kildare/Ring) (Previous winner in 2020)

14. Darren Geoghegan (Louth/Meagher)

15. Daniel Glynn (Roscommon/Rackard)