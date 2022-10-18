Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Sports Star mark 1980 /81 winners – Grace Boyle & Sean Carlin

1980 Donegal Sport Star Winners

It was a night of sporting memories and nostalgia in Letterkenny’s Mount Errigal Hotel on Monday evening.

The Donegal Sports Star Awards committee hosted a special 40th anniversary event where they honoured the winners of the Sports Star awards from 1980 and 1981.

The event had been deferred because of Covid but some of the winners from those years returned to be recognised for their achievements.

The Chairperson of the Sport Star Awards committee Grace Boyle, she told Ryan Ferry celebrating the success of the award winners all these years later is something very special:

 

1980 and 1981 Overall winner Sean Carlin told Ryan it was great to mix with the winners once again:

1981 Donegal Sport Star Winners
